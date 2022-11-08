A very chilly Election Day

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Grab the coat. It’s going to be chilly today.

Temperatures started in the 30s and will climb into the mid-40s. That’s a bit colder than average for this time of year.

It will be sunny, but it won’t add much to the warmth.

It will be a cold night. Overnight temperatures will plunge into the mid-20s.

Those lows will be felt Wednesday morning. It will be sunny and it will warm up to highs around 60.

It will be sunny on Thursday and partly sunny on Friday, which is Veterans Day. Highs will be in the upper 60s both days. Rain is likely Friday afternoon.

Rain continues into Saturday. It will be partly sunny with highs in the low 50s.

We could see some lake-effect snow Saturday night into Sunday. There’s a 50% chance of mixed precipitation on Sunday. It will be cold with highs only in the upper 30s.

There’s a small chance of snow on Monday. It will be partly sunny and it stays cold. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

