Veterinarian opening temporary location after fire destroyed building

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A veterinary clinic that burned to the ground nearly two weeks ago is now opening up a temporary location in Massena.

Dr. Wildfredo Perez of Java’s Veterinary Center will open the facility in the Massena Industrial Park on Thursday.

“I’m pretty thankful for the people of Massena. They are really backing me up. I’m hoping pretty soon we’re going to have everything back the way it was before so it will benefit the people of Massena,” he said.

Fire broke out at the town of Louisville veterinary center on October 28. The building was destroyed.

There’s a benefit dinner for the center at Eyland’s Restaurant in Massena on Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.

Dr. Perez plans to rebuild at the clinic’s original location.

