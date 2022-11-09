Braggin’ Rights: Wood ducks & a deer

(WWNY) - This week we have the results of duck and deer hunts.

Renee Petty of Chaumont sent us a pic of when she and her husband went duck hunting on October 21. The kids came along. Ten-year-old Nicole and 6-year-old Carter Hager show some of the six wood ducks they got that day.

Mckenzie Countryman of Evans Mills is shown with the nice two-point buck she bagged at Fort Drum on October 30. Mckenzie is 21 years old and says this was in her first year — and on her first day — out hunting.

If you have something to brag about, feel free to Send It To 7 on our website or mobile app.

You can check out our Braggin’ Rights gallery below.

