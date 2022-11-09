Braggin’ Rights: Wood ducks & a deer

Braggin' Rights
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WWNY) - This week we have the results of duck and deer hunts.

Renee Petty of Chaumont sent us a pic of when she and her husband went duck hunting on October 21. The kids came along. Ten-year-old Nicole and 6-year-old Carter Hager show some of the six wood ducks they got that day.

Mckenzie Countryman of Evans Mills is shown with the nice two-point buck she bagged at Fort Drum on October 30. Mckenzie is 21 years old and says this was in her first year — and on her first day — out hunting.

If you have something to brag about, feel free to Send It To 7 on our website or mobile app.

You can check out our Braggin’ Rights gallery below.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Hasner
Contractor accused of defrauding clients
Legendary '90s boy band The Backstreet Boys paid tribute to Aaron Carter during their concert...
Backstreet Boys pay tribute to Aaron Carter during London concert
Police lights
Potsdam man flees police following traffic stop
Watertown Golf Club
Watertown lawmakers approve intent to buy golf course
Handcuffs, money
Woman accused of burglary & possessing counterfeit bills

Latest News

Jefferson Community College men's basketball coach Joe Vaadi has put together a seasoned group...
Expectations high for Cannoneer men’s basketball team
Braggin' Rights
Braggin' Rights
Expectations high for men's Cannoneer basketball this season
Expectations high for men's Cannoneer basketball this season
Vashon vs. Parkway North
High School Game of the Week: Parkway North vs. Vashon