Congresswoman Stefanik returning to Washington

By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:36 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GLENS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Voters are sending Elise Stefanik back to Washington to represent the 21st Congressional District.

With the majority of votes counted, the incumbent Republican fought off a challenge from Democrat Matt Castelli.

She declared victory Tuesday night.

The redrawn 21st Congressional District no longer includes Watertown and most of Jefferson County.

It includes Fort Drum as well as all of Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.

