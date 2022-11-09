Expectations high for Cannoneer men’s basketball team

Expectations high for men's Cannoneer basketball this season
By Mel Busler
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 7:53 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Much is expected from the Jefferson Community College men’s basketball team this season.

Coach Joe Vaadi has put together a seasoned group of players along with some new faces.

The Cannoneers opened up their season on Saturday by losing a close game at home to Bryant & Stratton 69-65.

Vaadi is expecting an exciting brand of basketball from his team this season.

One of the key players Vaadi is counting on is Jeremiah Smith. He’s following in the footsteps of his father, Curtis, who played for Jefferson from 2001 to 2003.

The younger Smith is hoping to show fans that basketball talent runs in the family.

Vaadi said he’s happy with the recruiting class he brought in for this season.

You have a chance to check out the Cannoneers Thursday night as they host Genesee in a 7 p.m. tip-off.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Hasner
Contractor accused of defrauding clients
Legendary '90s boy band The Backstreet Boys paid tribute to Aaron Carter during their concert...
Backstreet Boys pay tribute to Aaron Carter during London concert
Watertown Golf Club
Watertown lawmakers approve intent to buy golf course
Police lights
Potsdam man flees police following traffic stop
Handcuffs, money
Woman accused of burglary & possessing counterfeit bills

Latest News

Expectations high for men's Cannoneer basketball this season
Expectations high for men's Cannoneer basketball this season
Vashon vs. Parkway North
High School Game of the Week: Parkway North vs. Vashon
FILE - Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim reacts as his team plays against Pittsburgh during the...
Returning starters Girard, Edwards lead Syracuse past Lehigh
Sunday sports