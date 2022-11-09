Expectations high for Cannoneer men’s basketball team

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Much is expected from the Jefferson Community College men’s basketball team this season.

Coach Joe Vaadi has put together a seasoned group of players along with some new faces.

The Cannoneers opened up their season on Saturday by losing a close game at home to Bryant & Stratton 69-65.

Vaadi is expecting an exciting brand of basketball from his team this season.

One of the key players Vaadi is counting on is Jeremiah Smith. He’s following in the footsteps of his father, Curtis, who played for Jefferson from 2001 to 2003.

The younger Smith is hoping to show fans that basketball talent runs in the family.

Vaadi said he’s happy with the recruiting class he brought in for this season.

You have a chance to check out the Cannoneers Thursday night as they host Genesee in a 7 p.m. tip-off.

