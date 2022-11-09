Extremely cold to start the day

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s not going to stay super cold all day.

Temperatures started mainly in the 20s. You might want to dress in layers heading out the door, because you won’t need as heavy a coat by this afternoon.

It will be sunny and highs will reach the upper 50s.

It won’t be as cold overnight as it was last night. Lows will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

It will be sunny and warmer on Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds until early afternoon on Friday. That’s when we expect rain from what is now Tropical Storm Nicole. It’s expected to reach hurricane strength by the time it hits Florida sometime tonight. Downpours on Friday could be heavy at times. Highs will be in the mid-60s.

That rain could continue into early Saturday. Much of Saturday, though, will be dry. Highs will be in the mid-50s.

It turns unseasonably cold for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. It will be in the upper 30s all three days. We could see some mixed precipitation Sunday. Monday and Tuesday will both be mostly sunny.

