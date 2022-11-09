Gary T. Durdon, 79, of Watertown

Published: Nov. 8, 2022
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Gary T. Durdon, 79, Watertown, passed away Monday morning, November 7, 2022, at his home.

Gary was born in Ogdensburg, New York on June 8, 1943, the son of Nicholas and Geraldine (Walker) Higgins.

He married Kathleen Mae Sullivan on October 28, 1961, his true love of 61 years. If you asked him, he would have said, “183 Years”.

Gary was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.

He is survived by his wife Kathleen; a daughter, Trina (Brian) Kampnich; twin sons, Garry (Amanda) and Barry Durdon; a son Ricky (Christy) Durdon, all of Watertown as well as 16 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

Gary is predeceased by his parents, two sisters; Shirley Raskauskas and Eva Martin; a daughter, Terri Lynn; two grandsons, James Frederick and Jeremy John Kampnich; a great-grandson, Gabriel John Caldwell.

Arrangements are with Hart & Bruce Funeral Home, Watertown. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 pm on Friday, November 11, 2022, at the Evans Mills Fire Hall, 8615 LeRay St. Evans Mills, N.Y. 13637.

Donations may be made to the American Heart Association or to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be left at www.hartandbrucefh.com

