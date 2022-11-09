Gray defeats Duffy in 116th Assembly race

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Republican Scott Gray is the unofficial winner in the race for the 116th Assembly District race.

The longtime Jefferson County legislator delivered a victory speech at around 10:30 p.m.

With all votes counted, Gray defeated Conservative Party candidate Susan Duffy.

The vote count:

Gray: 24,817

Duffy: 10,406

Gray will replace Republican Mark Walczyk, who ran unopposed for the 49th State Senate seat.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.