‘Heartbroken’ Castelli conceded Tuesday night to Stefanik

Matt Castelli thanks supporters
Matt Castelli thanks supporters(Mountain Lake PBS)
By Jeff Cole
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Democrat Matt Castelli called Republican Elise Stefanik Tuesday night to concede the race for the 21st Congressional District.

He then took the stage in Glens Falls to address his supporters.

Castelli lost to Stefanik 59 percent to 41 percent.

“I am heartbroken we came up short, but the people of NY 21 have spoken and I respect their voice in this election. It’s important to say that, especially in this moment, especially against this opponent,” he said.

The 21st District doesn’t include Watertown anymore, but it does include Fort Drum, a few Jefferson County towns, all of St. Lawrence and Lewis counties, and then stretches eastward.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Hasner
Contractor accused of defrauding clients
Legendary '90s boy band The Backstreet Boys paid tribute to Aaron Carter during their concert...
Backstreet Boys pay tribute to Aaron Carter during London concert
Police lights
Potsdam man flees police following traffic stop
Former Jefferson County Legislature chair Scott Gray, a Republican, will represent the 116th...
Gray defeats Duffy in 116th Assembly race
Watertown Golf Club
Watertown lawmakers approve intent to buy golf course

Latest News

A dog at the Jefferson County SPCA
State awards Jefferson County SPCA $190K
Dan Stec
Stec to represent part of St. Lawrence County in state Senate
WWNY
Storytelling event to celebrate north country life
WWNY
WWNY Storytelling event to celebrate north country life