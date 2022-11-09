‘Heartbroken’ Castelli conceded Tuesday night to Stefanik

GLENS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Democrat Matt Castelli called Republican Elise Stefanik Tuesday night to concede the race for the 21st Congressional District.

He then took the stage in Glens Falls to address his supporters.

Castelli lost to Stefanik 59 percent to 41 percent.

“I am heartbroken we came up short, but the people of NY 21 have spoken and I respect their voice in this election. It’s important to say that, especially in this moment, especially against this opponent,” he said.

The 21st District doesn’t include Watertown anymore, but it does include Fort Drum, a few Jefferson County towns, all of St. Lawrence and Lewis counties, and then stretches eastward.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.