Morning Checkup: A North Country Festival of Trees Gala

Morning Checkup: A North Country Festival of Trees Gala
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The gala is returning to A North Country Festival of Trees.

Dawn Atwood, Samaritan Medical Center community relations / event coordinator, says it will be the first time the gala has been held since 2019.

Watch the video for her interview during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

The gala will be at 6 p.m. on Friday, December 2 at the former Bon-Ton store in the Salmon Run Mall. That’s where the Festival of Trees will be held from November 25 through December 4. It benefits the Samaritan Foundation and the Watertown Family YMCA.

At the gala, there will be a cocktail hour, appetizers, live music, a sit-down dinner, and a live, in-person auction of the top-10 trees.

You can buy tickets at samaritanhealth.com/festivaloftrees.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Hasner
Contractor accused of defrauding clients
Legendary '90s boy band The Backstreet Boys paid tribute to Aaron Carter during their concert...
Backstreet Boys pay tribute to Aaron Carter during London concert
Police lights
Potsdam man flees police following traffic stop
Watertown Golf Club
Watertown lawmakers approve intent to buy golf course
Handcuffs, money
Woman accused of burglary & possessing counterfeit bills

Latest News

Morning Checkup: A North Country Festival of Trees Gala
Morning Checkup: A North Country Festival of Trees Gala
Tomorrow's Health
Tomorrow’s Health: Predictive hormone, baby formula advertising & preventing eye disease
Tomorrow's Health
What to do about Eye Strain
Ask the Pharmacist - November 3