Morning Checkup: A North Country Festival of Trees Gala

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The gala is returning to A North Country Festival of Trees.

Dawn Atwood, Samaritan Medical Center community relations / event coordinator, says it will be the first time the gala has been held since 2019.

Watch the video for her interview during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

The gala will be at 6 p.m. on Friday, December 2 at the former Bon-Ton store in the Salmon Run Mall. That’s where the Festival of Trees will be held from November 25 through December 4. It benefits the Samaritan Foundation and the Watertown Family YMCA.

At the gala, there will be a cocktail hour, appetizers, live music, a sit-down dinner, and a live, in-person auction of the top-10 trees.

You can buy tickets at samaritanhealth.com/festivaloftrees.

