SLC Arts presents “A Night for the Nobodies,” an emo rap concert on Friday, November 11th!

Join SLC Arts for the first rap concert at the Creative Spirit Community Arts center featuring 4stro, AP YCM, Valdetta, and more!---Doors open at 6:30$10 tickets at the door

Six Raymond Street, Potsdam NY

