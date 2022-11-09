Ogdensburg lifts boil water advisory

Boil Order
Boil Order(MGN, Karlis Dambrans / CC BY 2.0)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A boil water advisory issued Monday for parts of Ogdensburg has been lifted.

The advisory was lifted Wednesday morning for the 900 to 1100 blocks of New York Avenue.

The advisory was issued because of low water pressure from the installation of a new fire hydrant on the northwest corner of Spruce Street and New York Avenue.

Low water pressure means there’s a chance that untreated water and harmful microbes can enter the water system.

