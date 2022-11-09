Ollie’s, discount stores help shoppers as inflation rises

Ollie's Bargain Outlet in Watertown has moved to a new location.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet in Watertown has moved to a new location.
By Chad Charette
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Just in time for the holiday season, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in Watertown has moved to a new location. It held its grand opening Tuesday.

Amid high inflation rates, some customers are saying Ollie’s and discount stores like it are making holiday shopping a lot easier.

“Everybody wants a deal. Everybody is looking for a deal. The more inflation goes, the tougher that gets. Everyone wants a deal in pretty much anything they can find,” said District Manager Brent Moody.

Customers say high prices on necessities like gas and heating mean they aren’t willing to pay full price for optional items like books and toys. So, they turn to discount stores.

One customer we spoke with says she’s trying to take those discounts even further.

“So we always go for the sales. When we go into a store, we always aim for the sale rack in the back. Get that extra 70% off on top of the discounted price already,” said Sue Martelocke.

With the inflation rate higher than it has been since the 1980s, another shopper says she appreciates stores that have lower prices

“Without Ollie’s, my children wouldn’t have had Christmas at this point in time,” said Rebecca Cabrera.

Ollie’s is now located in the old Herb Philipson’s store off Arsenal Street.

