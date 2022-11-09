St. Lawrence County Legislature results
Nov. 9, 2022
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - There were six races for St. Lawrence County Legislature.
With 99 percent of votes counted, these are the results:
District 8
Benjamin Hull (R) 1,500
Stephanie Petkovsek (D) 1,294
District 11
Glenn Webster (R) 1,158
Timothy Volmer (D) 1,073
District 12
John Burke (O) 1,972
Write-In 250
District 13
John Gennett (R) 1,226
Lynne Durant (I) 594
District 14
Nicole Terminelli (D) 1,080
David Broadbent (R) 895
District 15
Rita Curan (R) 1,632
Janet Otto-Cassada (D) 1,219
