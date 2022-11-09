St. Lawrence County Legislature results

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - There were six races for St. Lawrence County Legislature.

With 99 percent of votes counted, these are the results:

District 8

Benjamin Hull (R) 1,500

Stephanie Petkovsek (D) 1,294

District 11

Glenn Webster (R) 1,158

Timothy Volmer (D) 1,073

District 12

John Burke (O) 1,972

Write-In 250

District 13

John Gennett (R) 1,226

Lynne Durant (I) 594

District 14

Nicole Terminelli (D) 1,080

David Broadbent (R) 895

District 15

Rita Curan (R) 1,632

Janet Otto-Cassada (D) 1,219

