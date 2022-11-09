State awards Jefferson County SPCA $190K
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson County SPCA is getting nearly $190,000 from the state to expand services.
The money comes from the New York State Companion Animal Capital Fund.
The SPCA has been awarded $189,767 for expansion of services in a new veterinary wing for sick or injured animals.
This will allow space for dental procedures, surgeries, pre-operative care, post-operative care, and a treatment area for injured pets.
According to the New York State Animal Protection Federation, more than 150,000 animals annually are brought to non-profit and municipality-run shelters and humane societies.
