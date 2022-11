ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - With the state’s new political map, we have a new state Senate district to talk about.

The 45th District covers a large portion of St. Lawrence County.

The race is between Republican incumbent Daniel Stec and Democrat Jean Lapper.

As of early Wednesday morning, it looks like Stec is the winner of that race.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.