Stec to represent part of St. Lawrence County in state Senate

Dan Stec
Dan Stec(Mountain Lake PBS)
By Jeff Cole
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Republican Dan Stec will be representing villages like Canton, Potsdam and Massena in the state Senate.

The 45th Senate District takes in half of St. Lawrence County, along with Franklin, Clinton, Essex and Warren counties and some of Washington County.

Stec was in Glens Falls with Congresswoman Elise Stefanik celebrating his win Tuesday night over Democrat Jean Lapper.

He received 61 percent of the vote to Lapper’s 39 percent.

“I hope Democrats take something away from this. Crime is an important issue statewide and the public is not happy with the way the state is going,” he said.

The other half of St. Lawrence County as well as Jefferson, Lewis, Herkimer, Hamilton and Fulton counties are in the 49th Senate District.

Mark Walczyk won that seat. He ran unopposed, leaving his seat in the state Assembly.

