Storytelling event to celebrate north country life

By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - HarmoNNY Performing Arts Community will hold a storytelling event celebrating life in the north country.

Board President Joseph Foy appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about it. Watch his interview above.

Selected Stories, an event that introduces a collection of written stories rooted in northern New York and pairs them with local voices, will be held on November 16 at 7 p.m. at the Sackets Harbor Ballroom.

The authors of the stories include Chris Brock, Rhonda Foote, Susan Tague-Smith, Dick Monroe, and Christie Grimes. Story readers include April Bennet, Jim Goodenbery, Laura Oakes, and Tanya Roy.

The event is free and open to the public.

