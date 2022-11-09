Storytelling event to celebrate north country life

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - HarmoNNY Performing Arts Community will hold a storytelling event celebrating life in the north country.

Selected Stories, an event that introduces a collection of written stories rooted in northern New York and pairs them with local voices, will be held on November 16 at 7 p.m. at the Sackets Harbor Ballroom.

The authors of the stories include Chris Brock, Rhonda Foote, Susan Tague-Smith, Dick Monroe, and Christie Grimes. Story readers include April Bennet, Jim Goodenbery, Laura Oakes, and Tanya Roy.

The event is free and open to the public.

