Tenney defeats Holden in 24th Congressional District race

CANANDAIGUA, New York (WWNY) - Republican Claudia Tenney has unofficially won the race for the newly-created 24th Congressional District, which includes Watertown and much of Jefferson County.

With most precincts reporting, Tenney defeated Democrat Steven Holden, who lives in the Syracuse area.

Tenney is the current congresswoman in the 22nd District and was seeking her third term in the House of Representatives.

The 24th District stretches from Jefferson County to western New York and is being called the “Lake District.”

In Jefferson County, Tenney received 16,293 votes while Holden got 7,763.

“I sincerely thank the voters of New York’s 24th Congressional District who have put their faith and trust in me,” said Congresswoman Tenney. “I also thank my opponent for running a spirited race. I am so honored that our campaign was a grassroots movement driven by volunteers from across the 24th District. Republicans, Democrats, and independents from the North Country and Central New York to the Finger Lakes and Western New York all came together to change the direction of the country and restore principled leadership to Washington. I will not let them down as I continue my fight to support our small businesses, family farms, and seniors. I will always be a tenacious and compassionate advocate for our region in Congress.”

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.