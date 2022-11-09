Toys for Tots accepting donations

Toys for Tots
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You might have started to see Toys for Tots drop boxes around the area.

Jefferson County Toys for Tots co-coordinators Michelle Tinsley and Laura Reff say the drop boxes are at 73 locations throughout the county.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

They accept donations of brand new, unwrapped toys still in their packages for children up to 18 years old. They don’t accept clothing, but they will take monetary donations.

You can donate money and find a list of drop box locations at jefferson-ny.toysfortots.org. You can also call 315-405-1730.

Donations will be accepted through December 10.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Hasner
Contractor accused of defrauding clients
Legendary '90s boy band The Backstreet Boys paid tribute to Aaron Carter during their concert...
Backstreet Boys pay tribute to Aaron Carter during London concert
Police lights
Potsdam man flees police following traffic stop
Watertown Golf Club
Watertown lawmakers approve intent to buy golf course
Handcuffs, money
Woman accused of burglary & possessing counterfeit bills

Latest News

Morning Checkup: A North Country Festival of Trees Gala
Morning Checkup: A North Country Festival of Trees Gala
Boil Order
Ogdensburg lifts boil water advisory
Jefferson Community College men's basketball coach Joe Vaadi has put together a seasoned group...
Expectations high for Cannoneer men’s basketball team
Wake Up Weather
Extremely cold to start the day