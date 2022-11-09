Toys for Tots accepting donations

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You might have started to see Toys for Tots drop boxes around the area.

Jefferson County Toys for Tots co-coordinators Michelle Tinsley and Laura Reff say the drop boxes are at 73 locations throughout the county.

They accept donations of brand new, unwrapped toys still in their packages for children up to 18 years old. They don’t accept clothing, but they will take monetary donations.

You can donate money and find a list of drop box locations at jefferson-ny.toysfortots.org. You can also call 315-405-1730.

Donations will be accepted through December 10.

