The Trews are coming back

January 28 at 7:30 pm
The Trews January 28 7;30 pm
The Trews January 28 7;30 pm(Clayton Opera House)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

The Trews will be playing here again on Saturday, January 28, 2023 @ 7:30pm!

Tickets go on sale to Clayton Opera House patrons this Friday (11/11) at 11am and on sale to the public on Tuesday,11/22 at 11am.

Tickets will be: $30/$35/$40 (General Admission/Side Balcony/Center Balcony)

**This event is standing room only in the performance hall orchestra with a bar (cash and debit cards accepted). Balcony side and center seating is available.

Patrons, to purchase tickets before the public from 11/11-11/21, please call the box office.

The achievements of rock ‘n’ roll heavyweights The Trews are many and mighty, highlighted by multiple radio hits drawn from seven critically acclaimed studio albums plus several EPs, a pair of live records, and a retrospective. Among the most prolific, electrifying, and innovative bands on the planet, The Trews — singer/guitarist Colin MacDonald, guitarist John-Angus MacDonald, bassist Jack Syperek, drummer Chris Gormley, and keyboardist Jeff Heisholt — have shared stages with everyone from the Rolling Stones to Weezer, Bruce Springsteen to Rich Robinson, the latter collaboration culminating in three blazing tracks on the band’s latest, The Wanderer, cut in Nashville with the onetime Black Crowes guitarist. Amid the global pandemic, which halted both the Nashville sessions and tour plans for 2018′s epic Civilianaires album, The Trews completed The Wanderer at home in Canada with producers Derek Hoffman and Eric Ratz, emerging with their fiercest and most accomplished set of songs to date, and a heck of backstory to boot.

Clayton Opera House Tickets

