Veterans Day to be observed Thursday at Fort Drum

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division will observe Veterans Day with a ceremony Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Military Mountaineers Monument in Memorial Park across from the Division Headquarters in Hays Hall.

The ceremony will include a wreath laying, remarks by division commander Maj. Gen. Gregory Anderson, a 21-gun salute, the playing of Taps, and a moment of silence.

The division says regardless of veterans’ military branch, Veterans Day belongs to them.

Fort Drum says thank you to all of them.

