Veterans group hands out cold weather gear to homeless

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Boots, blankets and bikes. A group of veterans is giving back to keep the homeless warm before winter.

The Combat Vets Motorcycle Association handed out cold weather packs to the homeless over the weekend at the Butler Pavilion in Watertown.

Operation Warmfront was originally designed to help homeless veterans.

The club has expanded its efforts to help any homeless individual as the problem has grown across the north country.

The packs themselves contained a blanket, boots, some cold-weather clothes like socks and sweatshirts, and a toiletry kit.

“Just kind of looked around and saw that there was an issue that maybe wasn’t being taken care of by a lot of other groups that knew about it and maybe just turned a blind eye. So we’re trying to get that focus to bring people out here to get some assistance,” said Frank Drohan, Combat Vets Motorcycle Association.

The veterans say they plan on returning to the pavilion on Thursday. They hope to hand out more of the winter packs before colder weather hits.

