Watertown to resume brush & yard waste pickup

Leaf bags
Leaf bags(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown city DPW will resume picking up residents’ yard waste and brush starting Thursday.

The pickups were suspended Monday because of mechanical issues with two of the city’s recycling trucks.

City officials say the pickups will continue with Thursday’s regularly scheduled routes, then with routes that were suspended.

