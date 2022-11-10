Agnes M. Bartlett, 87, of Redwood

REDWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Agnes M. Bartlett, 87, of River Rd., passed away, Friday morning, November 4, 2022 at Hospice of Jefferson County at Ellis Farm, Watertown, NY.

Born on March 23, 1935 on Cottage Hill Rd., Redwood, NY, she was a daughter of Howard and Mabel Folts Ward and she attended local schools.

Agnes married Gary E. Bartlett on May 5, 1956. He passed away in July of 1984.

In her early years, she worked at Bausch & Lomb, Rochester, NY, and then she was a home health aide for CAPC.

Agnes was an avid hunter and trapper. She loved to fish and dance, being well known for dancing to every song. She also loved to visit family and friends and was always ready for a cup of coffee.

Survivors include her daughter, Marilyn Bartlett (Paul); three grandchildren, Gary E.B. Cardinell (Korey), Brandy McIntyre (Jon) and Casey LaStella (Mike); five great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Hunneyman; step-daughter, Sally VanTassel; several nieces and nephews.

Her parents, her husband, two sisters, Margaret Greene and Nancy Davis, two step-daughters, Grace Trapp and Betty Bacon, passed away previously.

Graveside services will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Theresa, NY, in the spring.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.

