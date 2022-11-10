American Legion seeks students for Boys State program

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The American Legion is seeking boys with outstanding character and leadership to attend a government instruction program designed for high school students.

Boys State is a participatory program where each student becomes a part of the operation of his local, county, and state government.

Lee Hinkleman, commander of Lowville American Legion Post 162, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about the program. Watch his interview above.

High school juniors will be selected in December by the American Legion to attend the program, which will be held at SUNY at Morrisville from June 25 to July 2, 2023.

High school counselors, community leaders, and business owners are encouraged to submit their recommendations for candidates to attend the program.

High school juniors who want to participate should contact their guidance counselors. Outside groups who wish to support this should call 315-376-3712 or visit americanlegionfamily.org.

The Boys State program helps boys learn how city, county and state governments are operated with the students elected to the various offices. Activities include legislative sessions, court proceedings, law enforcement presentations, assemblies, bands, chorus, and recreational programs.

The American Legion Auxiliary sponsors a similar program called Girls State.

