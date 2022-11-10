Another warmer-than-average, sunny day

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This could be our last warm, sunny day for a while.

It will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid- to upper 60s.

It stays mild overnight. Lows will be in the mid-50s.

It stays warm Friday, but the morning will be cloudy and the afternoon will be rainy. Remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole are expected to arrive around 2 p.m. We could see high winds, heavy downpours, and thunderstorms.

Highs will again be in the mid- to upper 60s.

Rain could linger into Saturday morning. The rest of the day will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-50s.

It turns chilly for the rest of the forecast.

There’s a 60% chance of mixed precipitation on Sunday. Highs will be in the low 40s.

It will be in the upper 30s on Monday and in the low 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday,

