Beaver River heading to sectional championship gridiron

By Mel Busler
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BEAVER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - ndian River and General Brown football teams have become frequent visitors to the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse.

For the third team, Beaver River, it’s been almost 30 years since it has played a sectional game under the big top.

The Beavers bounced back from a 2-6 2021 campaign by going 8-1 this season, including a 29-6 Section III Class D semifinal win over Little Falls.

It was a great turnaround for a talented Beaver River team.

It’s been 27 years since the Beavers last played at the Dome. Now they get the opportunity to play under the big top this Friday.

Dolgeville will supply the opposition, a team that handed the Beavers their only loss.

Beaver River will play against Dolgeville for the Section III Class D championship on Friday at 3 p.m. at the Dome.

