Clarkson University school receives award

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Clarkson University’s Lewis School of Health Sciences has been named the 2022 Outstanding Rural Health Program of the Year by the New York State Association of Rural Health.

The award recognizes a program that promotes or facilitates the development of the rural healthcare delivery system.

The Lewis School of Health Sciences is being recognized for its regional and state-wide impact on the rural health workforce.

The award will be given to the school at a celebration next Thursday.

