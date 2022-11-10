Clarkson University school receives award

Clarkson University’s Lewis School of Health Sciences
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Clarkson University’s Lewis School of Health Sciences has been named the 2022 Outstanding Rural Health Program of the Year by the New York State Association of Rural Health.

The award recognizes a program that promotes or facilitates the development of the rural healthcare delivery system.

The Lewis School of Health Sciences is being recognized for its regional and state-wide impact on the rural health workforce.

The award will be given to the school at a celebration next Thursday.

