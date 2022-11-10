Fire breaks out at Chaumont home

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Crews worked on extinguishing a fire at a Chaumont home Thursday morning.

The fire was reported just after 6:15 a.m. at 11357 Circle Drive in Chaumont.

Fire crews said there was fire in the walls in multiple spots throughout the house when they arrived.

Residents were inside at the time of the fire, but were able to get out safely.

The fire has been put out and firefighters are investigating the cause.

