Fire breaks out at Chaumont home

Firefighters were at the scene of a house fire in Chaumont Thursday morning.
Firefighters were at the scene of a house fire in Chaumont Thursday morning.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Crews worked on extinguishing a fire at a Chaumont home Thursday morning.

The fire was reported just after 6:15 a.m. at 11357 Circle Drive in Chaumont.

Fire crews said there was fire in the walls in multiple spots throughout the house when they arrived.

Residents were inside at the time of the fire, but were able to get out safely.

The fire has been put out and firefighters are investigating the cause.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Jefferson County Legislature chair Scott Gray, a Republican, will represent the 116th...
Gray defeats Duffy in 116th Assembly race
St. Lawrence County Legislature results
Republicans make history in St. Lawrence County, official says
Matt Castelli thanks supporters
‘Heartbroken’ Castelli conceded Tuesday night to Stefanik
Police lights
Potsdam man flees police following traffic stop

Latest News

Jefferson Community College was the site for the Brain Injury Association of New York's...
Returning from injury: COPE-ing with concussion
Sherry Shattuck sent us this pic of a glow around the moon.
Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Lunar eclipse, a new Carthage café & more!
The Watertown City Fire Department held a ceremony Wednesday night to honor its firefighters.
Watertown City Fire Department honors firefighters
Wake Up Weather
Another warmer-than-average, sunny day