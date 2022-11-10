GM recalls 340K big SUVs; daytime running lights can stay on

General Motors is recalling nearly 340,000 big SUVs in the U.S. because their daytime running...
General Motors is recalling nearly 340,000 big SUVs in the U.S. because their daytime running lights may not shut off when the regular headlights are on.(General Motors)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling nearly 340,000 big SUVs in the U.S. because their daytime running lights may not shut off when the regular headlights are on.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents Thursday that having both lights on at the same time could cause glare, increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall covers certain 2021 Chevrolet Tahoes and Suburbans, as well as some GMC Yukons and Cadillac Escalades.

Dealers will update software that controls the lights.

Owners will be notified by mail starting Dec. 19.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Jefferson County Legislature chair Scott Gray, a Republican, will represent the 116th...
Gray defeats Duffy in 116th Assembly race
St. Lawrence County Legislature results
Republicans make history in St. Lawrence County, official says
Matt Castelli thanks supporters
‘Heartbroken’ Castelli conceded Tuesday night to Stefanik
Police lights
Potsdam man flees police following traffic stop

Latest News

FILE - Russian soldiers guard an area as a group of foreign journalists visit in Kherson,...
Russia says troops begin to withdraw from key Ukrainian city
Festival of the Trees at the T.I. Museum
Thousand Islands Museum to present Festival of the Trees
Drivers navigate flooding caused by Hurricane Nicole in downtown St. Augustine, Florida, on...
Sprawling Tropical Storm Nicole drenching Florida, Georgia
Inflation
US consumer inflation eased to 7.7% over past 12 months