Howard N. “Zip” Rogers, 83, of Mannsville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:41 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MANNSVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Howard N. “Zip” Rogers passed away Wednesday, November 9th at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown. He was 83 years old.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, November 12th at the Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. Calling hours will be held prior to the service beginning at 12 noon – 2:00 pm. Burial in Woodside Cemetery will follow the service.

A complete obituary will be published on Newzjunky.

Arrangements are with Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home

