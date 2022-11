WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - James O. LaPlante, 75, of Thompson Blvd., Watertown, passed away November 7, 2022, at his home. Among his survivors is his wife, Rosanne Weir. Arrangements are incomplete with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A complete obituary will follow.

