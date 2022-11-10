Joyce Ann Witherell, 78, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Joyce Ann Witherell, 78, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, November 14th from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon with a memorial service to follow at the Green Funeral Home in Gouverneur with Martha Helmer, pastor of DeKalb Jct. United Methodist Church officiating. The burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Edwards.

Joyce was born in Gouverneur on March 28, 1944, the daughter of Ernest and Vivian (Robar) Peck. She has lived in Gouverneur for many years and provided child care for several local families. Joyce enjoyed crocheting, reading, growing flowers, and jigsaw puzzles. She also liked collecting memorabilia including horses, wolves, and light houses, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her daughter Tracy J. Whitton and her companion Rick Jesmer of Fowler, her grandsons Nathan Whitton and his companion Allison Peer of Fowler, Daniel Whitton and his companion Emily McGregor of Harrisville, granddaughter Jazlinne Davis of Fowler, and her companion Allen “Al” Griffin of Gouverneur, along with his daughters Tracy L. Griffin, Connie M. Griffin, grandson Brandon A. Griffin and granddaughter Aiden S. Hiscock. Joyce is also survived by her brother Ronald Peck of Fine, her sisters Ruth Hinshaw (David) of Florida, Connie Vrooman of Gouverneur, Linda Lashua (Larry) of Edwards, Kathy Fisher of Gouverneur, several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, a daughter Melissa Ann Witherell, her sister Ellen Mott, and her brothers Roger, Robert, Richard, and Randy Peck.

Memorial donations in memory of Joyce are encouraged to the Ryan’s Wish Foundation, PO Box 326, Gouverneur, NY 13642.

