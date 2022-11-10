Katricia A. Carr-Sharlow, 57, of Colton

COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Katricia A. Carr-Sharlow, 57, a resident of 171 Chapel Hill Road, Colton, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton. Mrs. Sharlow passed away Thursday morning at her home. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Katricia A. Carr-Sharlow.

