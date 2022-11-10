Katricia A. Carr-Sharlow, 57, of Colton

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Katricia A. Carr-Sharlow, 57, a resident of 171 Chapel Hill Road, Colton, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton.  Mrs. Sharlow passed away Thursday morning at her home.  A complete obituary will be available when finalized.  The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Katricia A. Carr-Sharlow.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Homeless sleeping in tents
2 groups getting ready to help the homeless this winter
City of Ogdensburg
New Ogdensburg budget plans raises taxes, cuts jobs
Lewis County Warming Center
Warming center opens in Lewis County
Old railroad tracks in Lewis County
Lewis County lawmakers poised to vote on controversial rails to trails purchase
Candles
Richard M. Garbutt, 63, of Black River

Obituaries

Candles
Catherine G. Munger, 68, of Chaumont
Agnes M. Bartlett, 87, of River Rd., passed away, Friday morning, November 4, 2022 at Hospice...
Agnes M. Bartlett, 87, of Redwood
Michael C. Vincent, 69, Watertown passed away Wednesday, November 9th at Samaritan Medical...
Michael C. Vincent, 69, of Watertown
Joyce Ann Witherell, 78, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in...
Joyce Ann Witherell, 78, of Gouverneur
Wayne D. Liscomb, 65, Antwerp, NY passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 7th, 2022, at...
Wayne D. Liscomb, 65, of Antwerp