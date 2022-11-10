Linda Holder Monica Turcott, 74, of Cape Vincent

Linda Holder Monica Turcott, 74, passed away at her home in the town of Cape Vincent Tuesday morning, November 8, 2022. (Funeral Home)

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Linda Holder Monica Turcott, 74, passed away at her home in the town of Cape Vincent Tuesday morning, November 8, 2022.

Linda was born in Watertown October 19, 1948, daughter of Elmer H. and Rose Mae Sanford Holder. On July 10, 1983 she married James Turcott in the town of Pamelia. A previous marriage ended in divorce. She enjoyed going to the stock car races and especially spending time with her grandchildren and their families.

Along with her husband, James, Linda is survived by her 8 children, Robert Monica Jr., Tammy Monica, Pamela “Pam” Monica, Patricia Monica, Roger “Bud” Monica, Rebecca Lowder and husband Michael, Jamie Brown, and Carol Barney; step daughter Jessica Staples; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; 2 sisters, Rosemary Harwood and husband Sandy and Eleanor Barnett; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by 6 brothers, Franklin, James, Charles, Elmer “Buster”, Richard, and John Holder Sr.; and 6 sisters, Katherine “Kay” Baylog, Pauline Langdon, Josephine Pardy, Elsie Jewell, Arlene Person, and Anna “Sally” Perkins.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, November 14, at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton from 10am to noon. A graveside service in St. Lawrence Cemetery, town of Cape Vincent will be at 1pm. Online condolences to Linda’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers donations in her name may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.

