Man, out of pot & cigarettes, allegedly punched, kicked victim

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - State police say a Gouverneur man got into an argument that turned violent because he was upset that he out of cigarettes and marijuana.

Troopers say 24-year-old Robert Horton II allegedly left bruises when he punched and kicked the victim.

Police say it happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Tuesday on County Route 12 in the town of Gouverneur.

Horton was charged with third-degree assault and aggravated family offense.

He was arraigned in Gouverneur town court and sent to jail on $1,000 cash bail or $2,000 bond.

