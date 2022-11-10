Michael C. Vincent, 69, of Watertown

Michael C. Vincent, 69, Watertown passed away Wednesday, November 9th at Samaritan Medical Center. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Michael C. Vincent, 69, Watertown passed away Wednesday, November 9th at Samaritan Medical Center.

Born February 28, 1953, in Watertown, NY., he was the son to Harold H. and Lena M. Kibling Vincent.

Michael worked as a custodian for several years until he became disabled. He enjoyed country music, playing guitar with his brother Terry and was an excellent artist.

Surviving is his mother, Lena, siblings, Sharon (Tim Farquhar) Pierce, Terry Vincent, his best friend and brother, Tracey (Brenda Loomis) Vincent, Randy (Sherry) Vincent and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his father, Harold in 2017 and his sister, Sandi Vincent in 2013.

Per his wishes there will not be any services held.

Online condolence can be made at www.reedbenoit.com

