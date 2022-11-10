Nora W. Bajjaly, 87, of Watertown

Nora W. Bajjaly, 87, a resident of Watertown, NY passed away peacefully November 7, 2022 in her home, surrounded by her family. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Nora W. Bajjaly, 87, a resident of Watertown, NY passed away peacefully November 7, 2022 in her home, surrounded by her family.

She was born on November 15, 1934, daughter of Dr. Wallace and Ruth (Johnston) Troup in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. She was a graduate of Glebe High School and attended Queens University in Kingston, Ontario where she met and married Dr. Floyd L. Bajjaly on October 11, 1955. His education took them to both Columbus and Athens, Ohio where they raised their four children. In 1965, Dr. Bajjaly’s professional career took them to Liverpool, NY and finally in 1967 to Watertown, NY.

Not only was Nora a full-time mother, she also volunteered for several organizations in the community. She held a number of leadership positions for the Women’s Medical Auxiliary, Trinity Church, and First Presbyterian Church and was a long-time member of the Jefferson County Historical Society.

Nora was an active member of First Presbyterian Church, and her faith was very important to her. She proudly became an American citizen in the early nineties and was very excited to cast her first actual vote in a US election.

Nora was an avid traveler, a voracious reader of non-fiction, and a lifelong bridge player. Some of her closest friendships were developed around the bridge table. Nora’s love of the water and cottages took her from the Cedars to Campbell’s Point to Thousand Island Park.

Surviving are her four children; Stephen Bajjaly, Charleston, SC, Michael Bajjaly, Palmetto, FL, Sarah Bajjaly, Braintree, MA, David Bajjaly, Watertown, NY, two grandchildren; Briana Bajjaly, Clayton, NY, Ryan Bajjaly, Boston, MA, a brother, Dr. Wallace J. Troup, Ottawa, Canada, a sister, Mary Ballantyne, Almonte, Canada, a daughter-in-law, Ann Marie Bajjaly, Oak Island, NC and twelve nieces and nephews.

There will be no calling hours. A funeral service will be celebrated on Monday, November 21 at 11:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 403 Washington Street, Watertown, NY. Burial will be in Brookside Cemetery. Reception to follow. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc.

Contributions may be made to the Northern New York Community Foundation, 131 Washington Street, Watertown, NY 13601 or to Save the River, 409 Riverside Drive, Clayton, NY 13624.

