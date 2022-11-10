Raul Byrd, 50, of Ogdensburg

Raul Byrd, age 50, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 7, 2022 at his home. (Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Raul Byrd, age 50, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 7, 2022 at his home.

There will be no services for Raul at this time. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Raul was born on January 23, 1972 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Clayton Byrd and Matilde Osorio. He attended school in Brooklyn. He had worked for a cabinet company in New Jersey making cabinets until his health would no longer allow him to. He enjoyed watching movies and play video games.

Surviving are three daughters, Allysa, Johanna and Kyleigh; two brothers, Luis and Nelly Gutierrez and Ruben Gutierrez.

Raul is predeceased by his parents; two brothers, Jose A. Gutierrez and Hector Gutierrez; and a sister, Mirrella Gutierrez.

