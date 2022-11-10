Raul Byrd, 50, of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Raul Byrd, age 50, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 7, 2022 at...
Raul Byrd, age 50, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 7, 2022 at his home.(Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Raul Byrd, age 50, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 7, 2022 at his home.

There will be no services for Raul at this time. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Raul was born on January 23, 1972 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Clayton Byrd and Matilde Osorio. He attended school in Brooklyn. He had worked for a cabinet company in New Jersey making cabinets until his health would no longer allow him to. He enjoyed watching movies and play video games.

Surviving are three daughters, Allysa, Johanna and Kyleigh; two brothers, Luis and Nelly Gutierrez and Ruben Gutierrez.

Raul is predeceased by his parents; two brothers, Jose A. Gutierrez and Hector Gutierrez; and a sister, Mirrella Gutierrez.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Linda Holder Monica Turcott, 74, passed away at her home in the town of Cape Vincent Tuesday...
Linda Holder Monica Turcott, 74, of Cape Vincent
Candles
John L. Lavery, 66, of Adams
Candles
James O. LaPlante, 75, of Watertown
Candles
Howard N. “Zip” Rogers, 83, of Mannsville
Susan M. Paine, 77, of CR-92, passed away to home, Friday, October 28, 2022.
Susan M. Paine, 77, of Lorraine

Obituaries

Nora W. Bajjaly, 87, a resident of Watertown, NY passed away peacefully November 7, 2022 in her...
Nora W. Bajjaly, 87, of Watertown
WWNY Ollie’s, discount stores help shoppers as inflation rises
WWNY Veterans group hands out cold weather gear to homeless
WWNY Republicans make history in St. Lawrence County, official says
WWNY A line at Disney World? Voters surprised by lines at polls