Robert G. Ludlow, 81, of LaFargeville

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Robert G. Ludlow, 81, of Orleans Cemetery Rd., passed away at home, Monday morning, November 7, 2022.

Born in the town of LeRay, NY, he was a son of Royal J. and Lucy M. LaRose Ludlow and he attended LaFargeville High School and later obtained his GED.

Robert was drafted in to the US Army and was Honorably Discharged in 1963.

He was a logger and operated a sawmill, providing custom work, cutting and selling lumber. He also drove dump truck for Vern Parks in the 1960′s and various other local companies, and worked at the New York Air Brake, Watertown, NY, for a time.

Robert was a lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan, enjoyed horse pulls, country music, cooking and was well known for his pies, and spending time with family and friends, especially his nieces and nephews.

Survivors include two sisters, Ann Ratley, Yucaipa, CA, and Barbara Nadon, Clayton, NY; a brother, William Ludlow, LaFargeville, NY; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews.

His parents and a brother, Richard J. Ludlow, passed away previously.

Calling hours will be 5-7 pm, Friday, November 11, 2022 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

Graveside services will be 11 am Saturday, November 12, 2022 in Grove Cemetery, LaFargeville, NY, with Pastor Rachel Roberts of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Orleans Four Corners, officiating. Following services, family and friends are invited to the LaFargeville American Legion for a Celebration of Robert’s Life.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

