Sackets Harbor gets state help for waterfront improvements

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Sackets Harbor is getting some help from the state to help it withstand future flooding.

The village’s waterfront suffered considerable flood damage in 2017 and 2019 and now it will benefit from a $3.2 million project funded through the state’s Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI).

The project will include improvements to Market Square Park and other public waterfront locations.

Lake Ontario flooding submerged the bulkhead and park sidewalk, rendering the public dock unusable. Flooding prevented people from using the park and hindered entry to downtown.

The project will raise the Market Square Park waterfront two feet, create handicap accessible sidewalks, install 14-boat-capacity floating docks with power, water and sewer access, create new waterfront greenspaces, and expand public parking.

It will also improve drainage and sewage systems.

The state created the REDI program after flooding along the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario in 2017 and 2019 to help rebuild damaged facilities and help communities prevent future flood damage.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.