Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Lunar eclipse, a new Carthage café & more!

(WWNY) - How about that lunar eclipse Tuesday morning? It entered totality just before 6 a.m. and Donna Pray in Depeyster was up watching.

So was Sharon DaFoe in Richville.

And Josh Nichol, while working the fields in Copenhagen.

Sherry Shattuck saw a really interesting iridescent effect.

Not moon-related, but still in the sky, Georgene Smith sent us the aftereffects of what was probably a very entertaining jet ride.

Tana Taylor in Evans Mills got a fun shot of a scarecrow with sunshine on its mind.

Diana Thatcher tells us the Morning Ritual Café in Carthage is now open. It looks super cute on the inside and outside. Good luck to them!

And we love to see an involved citizen. We were sent photos and videos of 106-year-old Evelyn Mary Washburn doing her civic duty at Fowler Town Hall on Election Day. When she was born, women weren’t allowed to vote. So, you better believe she takes advantage of her right to do so now.

Great job to Evelyn and thank you to all who submitted their pics this week. Be sure to share yours. Just Send It To 7.

You can check out our Pics of the Week gallery below.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.