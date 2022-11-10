Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Lunar eclipse, a new Carthage café & more!

Send It To 7 Pics of the Week
By Emily Griffin
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:52 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WWNY) - How about that lunar eclipse Tuesday morning? It entered totality just before 6 a.m. and Donna Pray in Depeyster was up watching.

So was Sharon DaFoe in Richville.

And Josh Nichol, while working the fields in Copenhagen.

Sherry Shattuck saw a really interesting iridescent effect.

Not moon-related, but still in the sky, Georgene Smith sent us the aftereffects of what was probably a very entertaining jet ride.

Tana Taylor in Evans Mills got a fun shot of a scarecrow with sunshine on its mind.

Diana Thatcher tells us the Morning Ritual Café in Carthage is now open. It looks super cute on the inside and outside. Good luck to them!

And we love to see an involved citizen. We were sent photos and videos of 106-year-old Evelyn Mary Washburn doing her civic duty at Fowler Town Hall on Election Day. When she was born, women weren’t allowed to vote. So, you better believe she takes advantage of her right to do so now.

Great job to Evelyn and thank you to all who submitted their pics this week. Be sure to share yours. Just Send It To 7.

You can check out our Pics of the Week gallery below.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Jefferson County Legislature chair Scott Gray, a Republican, will represent the 116th...
Gray defeats Duffy in 116th Assembly race
St. Lawrence County Legislature results
Republicans make history in St. Lawrence County, official says
Matt Castelli thanks supporters
‘Heartbroken’ Castelli conceded Tuesday night to Stefanik
Police lights
Potsdam man flees police following traffic stop

Latest News

Send It To 7 Pics of the Week
The price farmers are paid for their milk are up this year, but so are the costs for producing...
Good news, bad news for farmers: Milk prices up, but so are expenses
Volunteers keep the chimes chiming atop the United Presbyterian Church in Sackets Harbor.
Chimes ring out across Sackets Harbor, thanks to volunteers
Lilyanna Van Riper sent us a photo of a vending machine costume and Maria Garito sent us Shiloh...
Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: More Halloween fun!