Susan M. Paine, 77, of Lorraine

Susan M. Paine, 77, of CR-92, passed away to home, Friday, October 28, 2022. (Funeral Home)

LORRAINE, New York (WWNY) - Susan M. Paine, 77, of CR-92, passed away to home, Friday, October 28, 2022.

Born on January 11, 1945 in Landsdowne, Ontario, Canada.

She married Dean F. Paine in the 1980′s. He passed away January 21, 2022. He was an Independent Truck Driver for many years and she worked at Watertown High School, as an English Teacher.

Survivors include many friends and neighbors.

There will be a private service at Fox Creek Farm at a later date.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.