Susan M. Paine, 77, of Lorraine

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Susan M. Paine, 77, of CR-92, passed away to home, Friday, October 28, 2022.
Susan M. Paine, 77, of CR-92, passed away to home, Friday, October 28, 2022.(Funeral Home)

LORRAINE, New York (WWNY) - Susan M. Paine, 77, of CR-92, passed away to home, Friday, October 28, 2022.

Born on January 11, 1945 in Landsdowne, Ontario, Canada.

She married Dean F. Paine in the 1980′s. He passed away January 21, 2022. He was an Independent Truck Driver for many years and she worked at Watertown High School, as an English Teacher.

Survivors include many friends and neighbors.

There will be a private service at Fox Creek Farm at a later date.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Linda Holder Monica Turcott, 74, passed away at her home in the town of Cape Vincent Tuesday...
Linda Holder Monica Turcott, 74, of Cape Vincent
Candles
John L. Lavery, 66, of Adams
Candles
James O. LaPlante, 75, of Watertown
Candles
Howard N. “Zip” Rogers, 83, of Mannsville

Obituaries

Nora W. Bajjaly, 87, a resident of Watertown, NY passed away peacefully November 7, 2022 in her...
Nora W. Bajjaly, 87, of Watertown
Raul Byrd, age 50, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 7, 2022 at...
Raul Byrd, 50, of Ogdensburg
WWNY Ollie’s, discount stores help shoppers as inflation rises
WWNY Veterans group hands out cold weather gear to homeless
WWNY Republicans make history in St. Lawrence County, official says
WWNY A line at Disney World? Voters surprised by lines at polls