Thousand Islands Museum to present Festival of the Trees

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Thousand Islands Museum in Clayton is hosting its Festival of the Trees.

Jeff Garnsey is vice president of the Festival of the Trees board. He says it’s a good chance for people to view several creatively decorated trees for free.

Watch the video above for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

Trees can be viewed from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from November 16 to December 16.

Most of the trees are decorated by local businesses and nonprofits. In the past, people who attend the festival have been asked to help fill a skiff with food, but this year organizers hope to fill it with hats, mittens, gloves, and scarves

You can learn more at timuseum.org or by calling 315-686-5794.

