Trinity Concert Series

Daniel Kurganov, violin Constantine Finehouse, piano November 13 @ 3PM

Kurganov and Finehouse are known for using the full possibilities of their respective instruments to present concerts displaying their fine musicianship throughout. Of their recent recordings, ClassicsToday says that “they play with extraordinary fervor, commitment, and technical prowess, and it would be hard to beat these exceptionally well-engineered world-premiere recordings.”

Trinity Church, Sherman Street Watertown

