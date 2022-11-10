Trinity Concert Series

Sunday, November 13, 2022
Next Concert, Sunday, November
Next Concert, Sunday, November(Trinity Concert Series)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Daniel Kurganov, violin Constantine Finehouse, piano November 13 @ 3PM

Kurganov and Finehouse are known for using the full possibilities of their respective instruments to present concerts displaying their fine musicianship throughout. Of their recent recordings, ClassicsToday says that “they play with extraordinary fervor, commitment, and technical prowess, and it would be hard to beat these exceptionally well-engineered world-premiere recordings.”

Trinity Church, Sherman Street Watertown

Tickets available here

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Jefferson County Legislature chair Scott Gray, a Republican, will represent the 116th...
Gray defeats Duffy in 116th Assembly race
St. Lawrence County Legislature results
Republicans make history in St. Lawrence County, official says
Matt Castelli thanks supporters
‘Heartbroken’ Castelli conceded Tuesday night to Stefanik
Police lights
Potsdam man flees police following traffic stop

Latest News

Drone soccer
Drone soccer gives students glimpse into aviation, aeronautic industries
Clarkson University’s Lewis School of Health Sciences
Clarkson University school receives award
WWNY
American Legion seeks students for Boys State program
Sackets Harbor
Sackets Harbor gets state help for waterfront improvements