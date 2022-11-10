Warming center opens in Lewis County

Lewis County Warming Center
Lewis County Warming Center(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - In Lewis County, the Department of Social Services has announced its warming shelter is now open.

It’s located in the basement of the Bethel Church of the Nazarene on State Route 12 in Lowville.

It’ll be open 7 days a week from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. and those who are in need of shelter are welcome.

For people who show up, there’s a doorbell to ring and then they’ll be let into the warming center.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Jefferson County Legislature chair Scott Gray, a Republican, will represent the 116th...
Gray defeats Duffy in 116th Assembly race
Robert Horton II
Man, out of pot & cigarettes, allegedly punched, kicked victim
St. Lawrence County Legislature results
Republicans make history in St. Lawrence County, official says
Matt Castelli thanks supporters
‘Heartbroken’ Castelli conceded Tuesday night to Stefanik

Latest News

Homeless sleeping in tents
2 groups getting ready to help the homeless this winter
City of Ogdensburg
New Ogdensburg budget plans raises taxes, cuts jobs
Old railroad tracks in Lewis County
Lewis County lawmakers poised to vote on controversial rails to trails purchase
Drone soccer
Drone soccer gives students glimpse into aviation, aeronautic industries