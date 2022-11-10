Warming center opens in Lewis County

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - In Lewis County, the Department of Social Services has announced its warming shelter is now open.

It’s located in the basement of the Bethel Church of the Nazarene on State Route 12 in Lowville.

It’ll be open 7 days a week from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. and those who are in need of shelter are welcome.

For people who show up, there’s a doorbell to ring and then they’ll be let into the warming center.

