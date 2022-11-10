Watertown City Fire Department honors firefighters

The Watertown City Fire Department held a ceremony Wednesday night to honor its firefighters.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown City Fire Department recognized the service of its firefighters Wednesday night.

The ceremony at the Massey Street fire station was the first one held in the last four years.

Fire Chief Matt Timerman gave out 80 awards to 46 of the department’s firefighters.

They were recognized for things like performing CPR or other lifesaving actions, EMS citations, and off-duty heroics.

Timerman said the awards are important.

“Just like any other job good work deserves to be recognized,” he said, “so that’s one reason and just as importantly it reminds us why we do the job in the first place.”

Some of the people who firefighters helped save were there for the ceremony, including a young boy who almost drowned and his family.

