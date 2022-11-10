Wayne D. Liscomb, 65, of Antwerp

Wayne D. Liscomb, 65, Antwerp, NY passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 7th, 2022, at the Gouverneur Hospital. (Funeral Home)

ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - Wayne D. Liscomb, 65, Antwerp, NY passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 7th, 2022, at the Gouverneur Hospital.

He was born in Gouverneur, New York on April 14, 1957, the son of Neil and Betsy (Alberry) Liscomb.

After leaving Indian River High School, he entered the United States Army in 1975 and was stationed in Alaska. Wayne had always hoped to return to Alaska. It was one of his favorite places.

Wayne went to work for the Champion Paper Mill in Carthage, NY after returning from the military. He was proud to continue the tradition of working where his father and brother both worked. He had a few odd jobs between but eventually went into retirement.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and anything that involved outside. He was a wildlife enthusiast. Every animal had a spot in his heart.

He is survived by three daughters; April (Ryan) Cook, Philadelphia, NY, Ashley Liscomb, Pennsylvania, and Joe’z Liscomb and her companion Kevin Fuller, Antwerp, NY; six grandchildren: Addison, Mae’z, Ava, Kevin Jr., Jemini and Zaree; two brothers, Chris (Judy) Liscomb, Antwerp, NY and David (Carol) Liscomb, Watertown, NY; and a sister, Julie (Harry) Smithers, Gouverneur, NY.

He was predeceased by his parents and a sister, Jan Liscomb.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home, Watertown. It was Wayne’s wish to be cremated. Services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be left at www.hartbrucefh.com

