Arts All-Star: Olivia Adsit
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Olivia Adsit started music lessons at 6 years old and began performing in musicals in the first grade.

The singer from Alexandria Central is this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.

She says performing helps her cope when she makes mistakes. For her, it’s “being able to not be embarrassed of doing certain things, because performing you’re always being put on the spot.”

She says she keeps singing “just because I love it and I couldn’t imagine not doing it. It’s like trying to live without oxygen for me.”

Watch the video to hear her perform and to learn more about her.

